Matt Damon, Ben Affleck reunite for explosive crime thriller 'RIP'
Hollywood A-listers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up for a new crime thriller! Titled RIP, the upcoming project is being written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, Copshop), with production set to begin this fall, reported Deadline. The movie is being produced under Artists Equity, a company owned by Damon and Affleck, indicating their continued collaboration in the film industry.
Artists Equity's successful streak in the film industry
Artists Equity, established by Damon and Affleck in November 2022, has already made significant strides in the Hollywood industry. Their debut film Air, released in spring 2023, garnered positive reviews and performed well at the box office. The studio also produced a documentary for Amazon MGM Studios titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told and Small Things Like These, which won Emily Watson the Silver Bear at this year's Berlin Film Festival.
'RIP' sparked interest among distributors
Details about the plot of RIP remain undisclosed, but it's confirmed to be a crime thriller. The project has already piqued interest among theatrical and streaming distributors, suggesting that it will likely secure a distributor soon. Notably, Carnahan, known for his expertise in crime thrillers, has built a good reputation with films like Narc and Smokin'Aces (which also featured Affleck). With the talent already involved in the new project, audiences can anticipate similar explosive excitement.
'RIP' production follows quick decision-making
Per the report, the decision to produce RIP was made swiftly in recent weeks. Damon and Affleck were looking for a new project under their company banner while Affleck was concluding production on his sequel to The Accountant. Earlier, this year, the Hollywood icons had planned to work on another crime thriller, Animals, but due to scheduling conflicts with The Accountant 2, the project was postponed.