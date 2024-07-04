In brief Simplifying... In brief Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been transformed into a popular art piece by Godfrey Lohman, showcased at the Sag Harbor gallery.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been transformed into an art piece

Justin Timberlake's mugshot becomes art in Sag Harbor gallery

By Isha Sharma 10:03 am Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Justin Timberlake's mugshot, following his drunk driving arrest on June 18, has been transformed into a limited edition art piece. The artwork is currently on display at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor. To recall, the singer was pulled over by police after he allegedly failed to halt at a stop sign and maintain his lane while driving a 2025 BMW. The Sag Harbor Police Department stated that Timberlake was "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

Artistic transformation

Artist transforms Timberlake's mugshot into limited edition piece

Titled "Tuesday Night Out featuring Justin Timberlake," the piece has attracted significant attention. It was turned into an art piece by Godfrey Lohman. The gallery owner's reaction to the piece was enthusiastic: "Oh my God! That's great! It's just great!" Known as the "Queen of Sag Harbor" for its 44 years in operation, the gallery plans to showcase these pieces throughout the summer.

Art sales

Timberlake's mugshot artwork is priced at $520 each

The limited edition pieces are being sold for $520 each. Leslie Raff, an employee at the gallery, described the mugshot as "our most contemporary piece! It's au courant," reported Page Six. Gallery owner Kramoris revealed that several pieces have already been sold. Despite this success, Kramoris admitted his dislike for the green version of the artwork, stating Timberlake appears "sickly" in it.

Tour continuation

Timberlake returns to world tour amidst controversy

Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest and subsequent artistic representation, Timberlake has resumed his The Forget Tomorrow world tour. During a recent performance at Madison Square Garden, he acknowledged filmmaker Martin Scorsese who was present in the audience. This indicates that the pop star is continuing with his professional commitments amid the ongoing public interest in his legal issues.