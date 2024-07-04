'He saw me!': Kartik Aaryan recalls fan moment with SRK
Kartik Aaryan, currently in the news for his film Chandu Champion, recently shared a memorable encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aaryan described a Sunday visit to Bandstand where he saw Khan outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat. "I remember I had gone to Bandstand on a Sunday to watch Shah Rukh Khan sir and he literally drove out in his car." "I thought he saw me. This happened on that special Sunday."
Aaryan discusses nepotism in Bollywood
In the same interview, Aaryan addressed the controversial issue of nepotism in Bollywood. He expressed reluctance to talk about it due to the extensive discourse already surrounding it but acknowledged its existence. "Eventually, it's the talent and nothing is beyond that," Aaryan stated. He conceded there might be disparities in opportunities between star kids and non-star kids but added, "you can't do anything about it."
Aaryan's upcoming project: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Aaryan, who achieved success without any industry backing, is currently enjoying the success of his biographical sports drama film Chandu Champion. The actor is set to appear next in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He will be sharing screen space with Triptii Dimri in this upcoming project. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Vidya Balan and will be released on Diwali 2024, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.