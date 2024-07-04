In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan, who rose to fame without industry backing, recently discussed the issue of nepotism in Bollywood, acknowledging its existence but emphasizing the importance of talent.

He's currently basking in the success of his film, Chandu Champion, and is set to star in the highly anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, slated for a Diwali 2024 release.

By Isha Sharma 11:08 am Jul 04, 202411:08 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan, currently in the news for his film Chandu Champion, recently shared a memorable encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aaryan described a Sunday visit to Bandstand where he saw Khan outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat. "I remember I had gone to Bandstand on a Sunday to watch Shah Rukh Khan sir and he literally drove out in his car." "I thought he saw me. This happened on that special Sunday."

Industry debate

Aaryan discusses nepotism in Bollywood

In the same interview, Aaryan addressed the controversial issue of nepotism in Bollywood. He expressed reluctance to talk about it due to the extensive discourse already surrounding it but acknowledged its existence. "Eventually, it's the talent and nothing is beyond that," Aaryan stated. He conceded there might be disparities in opportunities between star kids and non-star kids but added, "you can't do anything about it."

Next venture

Aaryan's upcoming project: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Aaryan, who achieved success without any industry backing, is currently enjoying the success of his biographical sports drama film Chandu Champion. The actor is set to appear next in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He will be sharing screen space with Triptii Dimri in this upcoming project. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Vidya Balan and will be released on Diwali 2024, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.