Why cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is being criticized for 'sexist' comments
Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has sparked controversy with his recent comments about his future wife's "responsibilities." Fresh from winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Yadav discussed his marriage plans in an interview with NDTV. When the interviewer asked if he'd wed an actor, he said, "You'll hear good news soon, but she won't be an actor. It's important that she can care for me and my family." Now, Yadav has sparked controversy due to his "misogynist" attitude.
His comments highlight the gender equality struggle
Yadav's comments are being seen as an attack on feminism, with several X users expressing their shock at his demand for a wife whose sole job would be to take care of the home, her own ambitions notwithstanding. This also comes as a surprise considering how several cricketers are married to actors/showbiz personalities, such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, and Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, among others.
Social media users condemn cricketer's 'outdated' views
Yadav's comments have been met with widespread disapproval on social media. One user criticized the cricketer, writing, "Indian man once again can't differentiate between the act of getting married and hiring a nurse." Another user pointed out, "Was his family struggling for so long even after having all that money that he needs a full-time maid wife to take care of his family???"
Here's another tweet condemning him
Cricketer's remarks and the ever-present gender equality issues
Yadav's comments have brought the struggle for gender equality in India into sharp focus. Surprsingly, despite the advancements in education and employment, women's position in society, especially in the marital domain, seems to be at a lower rung than their husbands. His remarks serve as a stark reminder about dated perspectives on gender roles and power imbalance in marriage. Yadav is yet to offer a clarification on his statement.