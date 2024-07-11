In short Simplifying... In short Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is facing criticism for his comments perceived as sexist, suggesting he wants a wife solely to manage the household, disregarding her personal aspirations.

His remarks have sparked a social media backlash, with users condemning his outdated views and highlighting the ongoing struggle for gender equality in India.

Yadav has yet to respond to the controversy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kuldeep Yadav's marriage plans spark outrage

Why cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is being criticized for 'sexist' comments

By Isha Sharma 02:50 pm Jul 11, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has sparked controversy with his recent comments about his future wife's "responsibilities." Fresh from winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Yadav discussed his marriage plans in an interview with NDTV. When the interviewer asked if he'd wed an actor, he said, "You'll hear good news soon, but she won't be an actor. It's important that she can care for me and my family." Now, Yadav has sparked controversy due to his "misogynist" attitude.

Continued backlash

His comments highlight the gender equality struggle

Yadav's comments are being seen as an attack on feminism, with several X users expressing their shock at his demand for a wife whose sole job would be to take care of the home, her own ambitions notwithstanding. This also comes as a surprise considering how several cricketers are married to actors/showbiz personalities, such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, and Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, among others.

Online backlash

Social media users condemn cricketer's 'outdated' views

Yadav's comments have been met with widespread disapproval on social media. One user criticized the cricketer, writing, "Indian man once again can't differentiate between the act of getting married and hiring a nurse." Another user pointed out, "Was his family struggling for so long even after having all that money that he needs a full-time maid wife to take care of his family???"

Twitter Post

Here's another tweet condemning him

Gender debate

Cricketer's remarks and the ever-present gender equality issues

Yadav's comments have brought the struggle for gender equality in India into sharp focus. Surprsingly, despite the advancements in education and employment, women's position in society, especially in the marital domain, seems to be at a lower rung than their husbands. His remarks serve as a stark reminder about dated perspectives on gender roles and power imbalance in marriage. Yadav is yet to offer a clarification on his statement.