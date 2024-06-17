In brief Simplifying... In brief The US Surgeon General, Murthy, in a New York Times essay, likened the impact of social media on young people's mental health to public health hazards like road accidents or tainted food.

He cited research showing teens spending over three hours daily on social media are at a higher risk of mental health problems, and 46% feel worse about their bodies due to social media.

However, no related legislation has been proposed in Congress yet. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Murthy's proposal is akin to the warning labels found on tobacco and alcohol products

US Surgeon General proposes warning labels on social media platforms

By Mudit Dube 03:28 pm Jun 17, 202403:28 pm

What's the story The US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has proposed the introduction of warning labels on social media platforms. The aim is to alert parents about the potential mental health risks these platforms may pose to adolescents. However, the implementation of such labels is not solely within his power and would require approval from Congress. Murthy's proposal is akin to the warning labels found on tobacco and alcohol products.

Mental health risks

Murthy highlights social media's impact on youth mental health

In an essay published in The New York Times, Murthy emphasized that social media has not been proven safe for young users. He compared the impact of social media on children and teenagers' mental health to public health risks such as road fatalities or contaminated food. Murthy questioned why society has been slow to respond to the harms of social media.

Evidence

Murthy supports argument with research data

Murthy backed his argument with research data, highlighting that teenagers who spend more than three hours daily on social media face a significantly higher risk of mental health issues. He also pointed out that 46% of adolescents reported that social media made them feel worse about their bodies. Despite these alarming statistics, no legislation supporting such action has been introduced in either chamber of Congress yet.