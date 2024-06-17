In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp is set to spice up your messaging experience with five new chat themes for its iOS app.

WhatsApp to introduce 5 new chat themes on iOS

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:15 pm Jun 17, 202403:15 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has announced a new update through its TestFlight beta program, elevating the version to 24.12.10.77. The key feature of this firmware is the introduction of additional default chat themes, set to be available in a future stable update. The 'Default Chat Themes' feature is currently under development and not yet ready for beta testers. It aims to significantly improve the chat interface by allowing users to set a default chat theme of their choice.

Theme expansion

WhatsApp to double chat theme options

The newest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.12.10.77 reveals plans to introduce five additional default chat themes. This will bring the total number of themes to 10, including the current green theme. The expansion is designed to cater to diverse user preferences and offer more options for personalizing the messaging experience. Each theme will have unique color schemes for chat bubbles as well as the wallpaper.

Personalization

WhatsApp's new themes will be user-specific

The new themes will offer users a variety of choices to improve the visual aesthetics of their messaging experience. Importantly, these themes are personal and will not be visible to the recipient. This ensures that each user's personalization choices continue to be private, and do not affect the recipient's interface. The release date for these additional themes has not been announced yet.