Users can customize their privacy settings across four key areas

How to use WhatsApp's privacy check feature on iOS, Android

May 06, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp offers a comprehensive guide to managing privacy preferences on the platform. Through its 'Privacy checkup' feature, users can control who can contact them and access their personal data. This tool aims at bolstering security and privacy. It provides a step-by-step walkthrough to customize privacy settings, thereby enhancing account security. Here's how to perform a privacy checkup on Android and iOS apps of WhatsApp.

User guide

Follow these steps to use 'Privacy checkup'

To use the Privacy checkup feature on your iPhone, navigate to "Settings" from the bottom bar. Android users can click on the horizontal three-dot menu icon on the top-left and open the settings page. From there, select "Privacy" and tap on the "Start checkup" banner displayed at the top of the screen. Alternatively, you can search 'Privacy checkup' in the settings page. This process initiates a step-by-step guide that allows you to modify your privacy settings across four key areas.

Detailed breakdown

Exploring the benefits of the feature

The first area of the 'Privacy checkup' allows users to control who can contact them, offering options to manage group additions, mute unknown callers, and handle blocked contacts. The second section enables users to regulate visibility of their online status, profile picture, last seen status, and read receipts. The third segment focuses on enhancing chat privacy by limiting access to messages/media. Lastly, the fourth section offers options for additional account protection like enabling fingerprint lock and setting up two-step verification.