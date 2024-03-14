Next Article

The privacy feature has been implemented on the server side

WhatsApp to block screenshots of profile pictures

By Pradnesh Naik 01:30 pm Mar 14, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an update that will prevent users from taking screenshots of profile pictures. The move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance privacy. The development was first spotted by Android Police, although neither Meta nor WhatsApp have officially confirmed it. The restriction appears to be a server-side push from WhatsApp and is not limited to specific app versions.

Changes after update

How new update enhances privacy

Upon attempting to screenshot a profile picture, some users have encountered a message stating "Can't take a screenshot due to app restrictions." In other instances, while the screenshot action is not blocked, the resulting image appears blank. This experience was consistent across both beta and stable versions of the app on multiple devices. However, screenshots can still be captured via the mini pop-up window that appears when clicking on a contact's profile picture.

Edge over competition

WhatsApp's edge over competitors with new feature

The introduction of the profile picture screenshot restriction gives WhatsApp a unique advantage over its competitors. Notably, privacy-focused platforms like Signal and Telegram, despite their claims of prioritizing user privacy, do not offer a similar feature to block profile picture screenshots. The new update further solidifies WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user privacy on its platform.