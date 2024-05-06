Next Article

NASA astronauts to fly to ISS aboard Boeing Starliner tomorrow

What's the story NASA is set to launch its latest spacecraft, the Boeing Starliner, on its first crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, which has been delayed for years due to developmental issues, is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 10:34pm local time on Monday (8:04am IST on Tuesday). If successful, Boeing will become the second private company after SpaceX capable of transporting crews to and from the ISS.

Mission importance

Boeing Starliner's success crucial amid company scrutiny

This mission is particularly significant for Boeing, which has been scrutinized in aviation and space sectors following a series of mishaps and hurdles in Starliner's development. Dr. Simeon Barber, Open University space scientist, emphasized the importance of this event for Boeing stating, "It's a really big day for Boeing." "The company has been working on the spacecraft for so long, they have had a few problems with the test flights and there's a lot riding on this," he added.

Development hurdles

Starliner's journey marred by delays and technical glitches

Originally, Starliner was scheduled to embark on its first uncrewed test flight in 2015. However, software issues causing an internal clock malfunction led to a delay until 2019. This glitch resulted in thrusters over-firing and using up so much fuel that the capsule couldn't reach the space station. A second attempt was planned in August 2021 but was postponed again until May 2022 due to problems with the propulsion system.

Crew confident

Astronauts ready for Starliner's maiden crewed flight

Despite past issues, NASA and Boeing have approved astronauts to undertake the mission after ensuring all problems have been resolved. The crew includes seasoned NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams. Addressing concerns about the technical issues, Wilmore said, "We'd call them steps forward. We find an issue and rectify that." Williams, who will pilot the spacecraft, said, "We are all here because we are all ready."

Company viewpoint

Boeing's perspective on development challenges

Mark Nappi, Boeing's commercial crew program manager, expressed at a news conference that encountering issues during test flights is a typical part of developing a new spacecraft. He stated, "Design and development has constant ups and downs, but the overall slope is always up." According to Nappi, they are now at the top of that slope with Starliner's development.

Mission tasks

Crew to evaluate Starliner's onboard systems during voyage

During their journey to the ISS, the crew will assess seats, life-support and navigation systems onboard. They will also evaluate cargo transfer systems to the ISS and test new spacesuits which are approximately 40% lighter than previous versions worn by American astronauts. If all goes as planned, Starliner will be approved for regular crew missions to the ISS.