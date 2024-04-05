Next Article

The feature is likely to be released to public in the coming weeks

WhatsApp is testing new privacy feature that disables link previews

By Akash Pandey 06:37 pm Apr 05, 202406:37 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is rolling out a new Link Privacy feature to a select group of beta users on Android. The new functionality allows you to disable link previews in your chats, addressing potential issues of chat clutter and inadvertent revelation of sensitive information. In simpler language, there won't be any thumbnail preview or additional information shown with the link. This will prevent link details from getting disclosed to anyone trying to snoop on your chats.

User guide

How to use it?

The Link Privacy feature was initially reported last month and has now started appearing in the WhatsApp Settings menu for some beta testers. To use this feature, users need to navigate through Settings > Privacy > Advanced and toggle the option to disable link previews. This process allows users to keep links discreet in their chats, thereby minimizing the risk of data leaks and enhancing overall chat privacy.

Upcoming development

Future plans for video viewing feature

In addition to the Link Privacy feature, WhatsApp is also developing an innovative video-viewing feature. This upcoming functionality will enable users to watch videos shared by contacts in a picture-in-picture format within the app. However, this feature is still in its development phase and has not yet reached testing stage.