WhatsApp will soon let you share statuses to Instagram

By Sanjana Shankar 09:43 am Dec 19, 202309:43 am

The feature is currently in development

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates directly to Instagram, as reported by WABetaInfo. This facility is currently in development on the beta channel and will be rolled out in an upcoming app update. The goal is to offer users a convenient option for cross-posting their status updates, and sharing their experiences with a broader audience.

How the shortcut will work?

Once this feature is live, a shortcut to post statuses to Instagram will appear right after users post a new status on WhatsApp. It will be an optional feature and users can enable or disable this shortcut within the app settings. Moreover, sharing status updates to Instagram will always require manual intervention, giving users full control over their sharing preferences.

Broader social reach and audience engagement

Along with saving time, the new integration could also boost social reach, especially for business owners. By allowing users to post status updates on both WhatsApp and Instagram simultaneously, their content could gain visibility across different platforms. However, the visibility of WhatsApp statuses shared on Instagram will be restricted to the audience chosen within the Instagram app's privacy settings.