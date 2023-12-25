WhatsApp introduces new keyboard shortcuts, revamped menu bar on Mac

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp introduces new keyboard shortcuts, revamped menu bar on Mac

By Sanjana Shankar 09:28 am Dec 25, 202309:28 am

The features will be made available to more users over the coming days

WhatsApp has rolled out a fresh update for its Mac desktop app, featuring new keyboard shortcuts and a revamped menu bar. The latest update, carrying version 23.25.80 is available on the App Store and will be accessible to more users in the coming weeks. The new keyboard shortcuts are designed to increase productivity and allow faster access to commonly used functions. Per the official changelog, these shortcuts enhance user experience and reinstate previous keyboard shortcuts for smooth navigation within conversations.

2/3

Revamped menu bar for better aesthetics

Besides the new keyboard shortcuts, the latest update for Mac also brings a redesigned menu bar that elevates the app's aesthetics and functionality. The improved menu bar presents a more intuitive layout, making it simpler for users to find and utilize various options. Users who have not received these features yet should keep their WhatsApp updated. WhatsApp has been concentrating on refining the desktop app by taking user feedback and regularly updating it to fix glitches and improve performance.

3/3

Other features in development

In addition, WhatsApp is working on several new features for the Android and iOS apps. The Meta-owned platform is working on an option that will allow users to share their status updates directly to Instagram, offering a convenient option for users to cross-post their updates. Several improvements are coming to Channels as well. A feature called Channel alerts﻿ is currently in the works which will allow admins to track if any updates have violated the app's guidelines.