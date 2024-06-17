In brief Simplifying... In brief Disney+ Hotstar has launched 'Pause Ads' in India, a new ad format that displays when users pause their content.

Companies like Marico, Mondelez, and ITC have already adopted this feature, praising it for its non-intrusive way of connecting brands with audiences.

The ads are seen as a strategic way to reach viewers during brief interruptions, enhancing the viewing experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Disney+ Hotstar is the first platform in India to introduce such a feature

Disney+ Hotstar introduces 'Pause ads' in India: How it works

By Mudit Dube 03:12 pm Jun 17, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a new advertising feature, 'Pause Ads,' specifically for its Connected TV (CTV) feed. This makes it the first platform in India to introduce such a feature. The company's commitment to unique advertising solutions is reflected in this new addition. These ads appear during natural user pauses, offering a less disruptive viewing experience compared to traditional pre-roll or mid-roll ads.

Industry feedback

Early adopters share positive experiences

Several companies, including Marico, Mondelez, and ITC, have already adopted this new feature. Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO of Marico Limited, shared her experience with the new ad format. She explained how a contextual campaign initiated around snacking was launched via Pause Ads on World Health Day, which "served as the perfect platform for Saffola to advocate healthy eating." Users typically pause content 4-5 times a day, making these Pause Ads a strategic way to reach viewers during these brief interruptions.

Positive feedback

'Pause ads' praised for non-intrusive brand connection

Sanjay Srinivas of ITC Limited, another early adopter of the feature, praised the new ad format. He stated that innovative ad formats like Pause Ad, "help transform brand connect with audiences without intruding on the viewing experience." Anjali Madan from Mondelez India also expressed her company's enthusiasm about being associated with Disney+ Hotstar's innovative ad format for their 'Tang Summer Break Bestie' campaign.