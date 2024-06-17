Disney+ Hotstar introduces 'Pause ads' in India: How it works
Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a new advertising feature, 'Pause Ads,' specifically for its Connected TV (CTV) feed. This makes it the first platform in India to introduce such a feature. The company's commitment to unique advertising solutions is reflected in this new addition. These ads appear during natural user pauses, offering a less disruptive viewing experience compared to traditional pre-roll or mid-roll ads.
Early adopters share positive experiences
Several companies, including Marico, Mondelez, and ITC, have already adopted this new feature. Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO of Marico Limited, shared her experience with the new ad format. She explained how a contextual campaign initiated around snacking was launched via Pause Ads on World Health Day, which "served as the perfect platform for Saffola to advocate healthy eating." Users typically pause content 4-5 times a day, making these Pause Ads a strategic way to reach viewers during these brief interruptions.
'Pause ads' praised for non-intrusive brand connection
Sanjay Srinivas of ITC Limited, another early adopter of the feature, praised the new ad format. He stated that innovative ad formats like Pause Ad, "help transform brand connect with audiences without intruding on the viewing experience." Anjali Madan from Mondelez India also expressed her company's enthusiasm about being associated with Disney+ Hotstar's innovative ad format for their 'Tang Summer Break Bestie' campaign.