Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra, set to compete with Apple's premium model, will cost between $699-710 and feature a Titanium Gray color, a large 590mAh battery, and a 3,000-nits peak brightness AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Watch 7, with upgraded features like 15W wireless charging and optional LTE connectivity, will have a base storage of 32GB and a new 3nm Exynos chip for improved power efficiency.

Both watches are expected to debut in India and will be announced at Samsung's July 10 event alongside new-generation foldable smartphones and Galaxy Buds models.

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10

Here's how much Samsung's Watch 7, Watch Ultra will cost

What's the story Samsung is preparing to unveil its latest products, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. As per 91mobiles, the Galaxy Watch 7 will be priced between $299-310, aligning with its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6. The new model will come in Marbal Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green colors.

Premium segment

Galaxy Watch Ultra to compete with Apple Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung's first in the Ultra-branded smartwatch category, is expected to take on Apple's premium model, the Apple Watch Ultra. The price for this high-end wearable will range from $699-710 and will be available in a Titanium Gray color. For reference, Apple Watch Ultra costs $799. The Galaxy Watch 7 has recently received FCC certification, revealing upgraded features like 15W wireless charging and optional LTE connectivity options.

Upgrades

Enhanced features and storage

The base storage of the Galaxy Watch 7 will be increased to 32GB. It is expected to feature a new 3nm Exynos chip that could offer a 20% increase in power efficiency and performance over the Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to be available only in a single size of 47mm and might feature a large battery of 590mAh for better backup compared to standard models.

Design

Galaxy Watch Ultra's premium build and display

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to have a Titanium (Grade 4) chassis, sapphire crystal protection, and an AMOLED display supporting up to 3,000-nits peak brightness. Both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have received BIS certification, indicating that they will debut in India as well. At the July 10 event, we will also see Samsung announce its new-generation foldable smarpthones, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, along with Galaxy Book laptop and Galaxy Buds models.