A recent study has raised privacy concerns over smart home devices, revealing that Amazon's Alexa and Google's smart home devices collect extensive user data, including sensitive information.

Cybersecurity experts warn of potential risks, such as security breaches and targeted ads, due to this data collection.

The study also found a lack of transparency and compliance with privacy laws among smart home apps, with some even collecting data from children's toys.

1 in 10 smart home apps collects data for tracking purposes

Amazon, Google top offenders in smart home privacy concerns: Study

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:35 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story The global smart home market is tipped to reach 785.16 million users by 2028. However, a recent study by Surfshark's research hub, "Smart Home Privacy Checker," has raised significant privacy concerns. The study reveals that one in 10 smart home apps collects data for tracking purposes, with Amazon and Google's apps being particularly data-hungry. "In today's world, where convenience often trumps privacy, our research reveals a worrying trend in smart home device apps," said Goda Sukackaite, Privacy Counsel at Surfshark.

Data hunger

Extensive data collection by Amazon and Google

The study analyzed 290 apps linked to over 400 IoT devices, examining 32 possible data points in each app. It found that Amazon's Alexa app collects a staggering 28 out of 32 possible data points, including sensitive information like precise location, contact details, and health-related data. Google's smart home devices were also found to collect extensive user data - 22 out of 32 possible data points - including location, address, photos, videos, audio data, and browsing history.

User caution

Cybersecurity expert warns of potential risks

Darius Belejevas, a cybersecurity expert from Incogni, has warned consumers about the potential risks of such extensive data collection. "Consumers need to think about the personal information they're giving up before purchasing a smart device, especially when data is shared with third parties," Belejevas stated. He further highlighted that one in 10 smart home apps track user data, which could lead to security breaches and unwanted targeted ads.

Worrying findings

Study reveals non-compliance and lack of transparency

The study also uncovered issues with transparency as well as compliance with privacy laws, among smart home device apps. It discovered that 12 out of the 290 apps analyzed, have not changed their data collection practices in over a year. This includes apps such as MekaMon and Cozmo that control children's toys, and collect sensitive information like precise location, photos, and audio recordings.