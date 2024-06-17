In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple is set to redefine sleekness in tech with its thinnest-ever iPhone 17 series, MacBook Pro, and Watch in 2025.

The iPhone 17 series, including the Slim and Pro versions, will feature advanced aluminum and titanium designs, powered by A18 or A19 bionic chipsets, and a significant camera upgrade to a 24MP front-facing lens.

The Pro models will also boast an under-display Face ID scanner for a near bezel-less look. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Upgrades are planned for the iPhone 17 series

Apple to launch thinnest iPhone, MacBook Pro, Watch in 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:21 pm Jun 17, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Apple is reportedly planning to launch its thinnest ever iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch models. This comes on the heels of the recent unveiling of its sleekest iPad Pro at the company's Let Loose event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is now focusing on a "'skinnier' iPhone 17 model that will be released in 2025." A similar redesign is also in the pipeline for the Apple Watch and MacBook Pro.

Product line

Apple's new line of ultra-thin devices

Gurman has revealed that Apple intends for the iPad Pro, to be the beginning of a new line of devices that are the thinnest and lightest goods in their categories across the tech industry. This claim about a sleeker iPhone 17 variant has been supported by analysts Jeff Pu and Ross Young. Pu suggested earlier in 2024, that Apple may drop the Plus version of the iPhone 17 next year, opting instead for a slim version.

Design details

iPhone 17 series: A blend of aluminum and titanium designs

The iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17 Slim and iPhone 17 Pro, are tipped to feature a more complex aluminum design. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could still flaunt a titanium body. According to Pu, both iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim, are likely to get 8GB of RAM and be powered by A18 or A19 bionic chipsets. The Pro models are expected to come with 12GB of RAM, and run on the A19 Pro processor.

Camera improvements

Significant camera upgrade expected

The new series should feature a significant upgrade in camera quality with a 24MP front-facing snapper, compared to the 12MP lenses on the iPhone 15 series. The range-topping variants are rumored to get under-display Face ID scanners, offering a near bezel-less look.