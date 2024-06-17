In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's new AI features, including a revamped Siri, are being delayed until 2025.

Initially launching with iOS 18 for a select group, the full rollout has been pushed back to allow for a gradual introduction, preventing network crashes and misinformation spread.

The delay also gives Apple time to train AI models in other languages and improve its cloud infrastructure.

Apple's new AI features may not be fully released with iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence delayed: Most AI features pushed back to 2025

By Mudit Dube 12:57 pm Jun 17, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Apple's new artificial intelligence (AI) service, Apple Intelligence, unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, may not be fully operational upon the release of iPhone 16. The tech giant showcased several AI features at the event, but these were absent from the initial developer beta that followed. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, most Apple Intelligence features won't be accessible to users until later this summer and some AI tools will release in 2025.

Launch details

Apple Intelligence to launch with iOS 18 in September

Apple Intelligence is scheduled to make its debut with iOS 18 in September, as a preview for a select group of users. Initially, the service will only be available to a subset of Apple users in American English, with some features requiring users to join a waitlist. Due to the delay in new AI features, Apple plans to introduce them gradually over several months, after the usual mid-August launch of new iPhones with the latest OS.

Rollout plan

Apple's phased rollout strategy for AI features

The phased rollout strategy is designed to prevent staffing bottlenecks and avoid overwhelming developers. It also gives Apple more time to train its AI models for other languages and build its cloud infrastructure. This gradual approach aims to reduce the risk of network crashes from a sudden surge in users and limit the potential spread of misinformation. The company plans to release most of the revamped Siri features showcased at WWDC 2024 next year.

Siri enhancements

Siri's new features to be delayed until next year

The new version of Siri set to launch with iOS 18 will include a new interface, type-to-Siri functionality, improved natural conversation skills, and a broader understanding of Apple products. However, the integration of Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT may also be delayed until next year. For those not testing the features in beta this year, full access to Apple Intelligence features may not be available until 2025.