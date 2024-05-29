Next Article

Google yet to respond to alleged search algorithm leak

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:36 pm May 29, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Google, the tech behemoth, has not yet issued a statement regarding an alleged massive leak of its internal documents. These documents reportedly provide an unprecedented glimpse into the operation of Google's search algorithm. The leaked information, which supposedly includes thousands of pages from internal documentation, implies that Google may have been less than transparent about its search algorithm's functionality in the past. Despite numerous inquiries about the authenticity of these documents, Google maintains silence.

Unveiling truth

Documents shared with SEO veteran

The leaked documents were reportedly shared with Rand Fishkin, a seasoned expert in search engine optimization (SEO), by an unidentified source. According to Fishkin, the anonymous source hoped that publicizing the leak would counter what they referred to as "lies" previously disseminated by Google employees, about the search algorithm's operation. The documents allegedly outline Google's search API and detail what information is accessible to its employees.

Revealing details

An insight into Google's thinking

The leaked documents are technical in nature, likely more comprehensible to SEO experts and developers than the average person. They do not confirm that Google uses the specific data and signals mentioned for search rankings. Instead, they outline the data, Google collects from webpages, sites, and searchers, indirectly hinting at what Google seems to prioritize. The documents cover many topics, including type of data collected by Google, how it handles small websites, and its approach toward sensitive topics like elections.

Contradictions emerge

SEO experts criticize Google's public statements

Some information in the documents contradict public statements made by Google representatives. SEO expert Mike King, who reviewed the documents, stated, "'Lied' is harsh, but it's the only accurate word to use here." He criticized Google's public representatives for their attempts to discredit those in marketing, journalism, and tech who have presented reproducible discoveries. The contradictions include topics like whether data from Google Chrome influences page rankings, and role of E-E-A-T (experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness).

Unresolved queries

Leaked documents raise questions about Google's practices

Despite Google's repeated claims that Chrome data does not influence page rankings, the leaked documents specifically mention Chrome in sections regarding how websites appear in Search. Another question raised pertains to E-E-A-T, a metric used by Google to evaluate result quality. While Google representatives have previously stated that E-E-A-T isn't a ranking factor, Fishkin noted that he has not found much in the documents mentioning E-E-A-T by name.