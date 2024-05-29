Next Article

It will be on sale starting September 1

Lego announces first playset based on Nintendo's Zelda games

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:45 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Lego and Nintendo have unveiled their first-ever playset based on the popular video game series, The Legend of Zelda. The playset, named "The Great Deku Tree," has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Comprising 2,500 pieces, the playset offers two distinctive builds inspired by iconic scenes from the beloved video game series. It can be pre-ordered for $300 (around ₹25,000) and will be up for grabs on September 1.

Playset details

Unique builds offered

The Great Deku Tree playset provides fans with the opportunity to recreate two iconic scenes from The Legend of Zelda series. One build represents the Great Deku Tree as it appears in Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time. Alternatively, enthusiasts can choose to construct the aged as well as overgrown tree featured in the more recent game, Breath of the Wild. Each version boasts unique features that reflect their respective games.

Set components

Features and characters included in the playset

The Ocarina of Time build comprises a section inspired by the Nintendo game's first dungeon, and a replica of Link's house in Kokiri Village. In contrast, the Breath of the Wild version features hidden Koroks and showcases the Master Sword that has been buried in its pedestal. The set also comes with various accessories and characters from the franchise, including a buildable Skulltula, the Deku Shield, Zelda, Link, and the Sheikah Slate.