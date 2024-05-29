Next Article

It will be phased out by July 31, 2024

Google to discontinue Business Messages in Maps and Search

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:05 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Google has announced that it will be discontinuing its Business Messages feature within Search and Maps. The feature, which allows customers to text chat with businesses such as stores and restaurants, will be phased out by July 31, 2024. A "Chat" button, previously labeled as "Message," enabled users to initiate conversations with businesses directly from their Google Search or Maps listings.

Data handling

User privacy and data storage in Business Messages

The Business Messages feature also supported media sharing and read receipts. All messages sent using a Google Account were stored and encrypted on Google Cloud. The feature was designed to protect user privacy, by not sharing their email addresses with the businesses they messaged. Only the user's name and profile picture, if provided, were visible to the businesses.

Transition advice

Google's guidance for businesses post discontinuation

From July 15, 2024, users will no longer be able to initiate new chat conversations with businesses. Those already engaged in chat conversations will be informed about the upcoming discontinuation. Post July 31, businesses won't receive new chat messages via Google Business Profile. Google has advised businesses to add a contact number to their listings or use the Reserve with Google feature as alternatives.

Future commitment

Google's commitment to businesses and partners

In a statement, Google expressed regret over the discontinuation of the feature, acknowledging that it might be difficult news for some. The tech giant stated, "As we continually improve our tools, we occasionally have to make difficult decisions which may impact the businesses and partners we work with." Despite this change, Google remains committed to being a helpful partner for businesses.