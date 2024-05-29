Next Article

It will be introduced on Android first

WhatsApp now working on event reminders for community groups

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:40 pm May 29, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Popular messaging app WhatsApp is developing a new feature, that will allow users in community groups to set reminders for their events. This information was discovered in the latest beta update for Android (version 2.24.12.5), available via the Google Play Beta Program. The feature is currently under development and will be introduced in a future update of the app.

Event organization

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced event creation in groups

In a previous update, WhatsApp introduced the ability for community group members to create as well as manage events directly within their group chats. This feature allows users to schedule various activities such as online meetings or social gatherings. It also provides the choice to include details like event name, description, date, and optional location. The upcoming event reminder feature aims to enhance this existing functionality.

Functionality

How will the event reminders work?

The new event reminder feature will enable community admins to keep members updated and engaged with the scheduled events. Admins can choose when members will receive notifications, such as 30 minutes, two hours, or even one day before the event. They will have the flexibility to select up to two options for notification timing, thus catering to the diverse preferences and schedules of community members.