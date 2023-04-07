Lifestyle

World Health Day: Expert reveals tips to achieve mental well-being

Apr 07, 2023

Mental health has often been sidelined and trivialized when it comes to one's overall well-being. However, in the wake of COVID-19 and the subsequent rise in toxic productivity, the world has finally started realizing its importance. On World Health Day, Mr. Raman Mittal, co-founder and meditation practitioner at Idanim a meditation app, shared five tips that can help you achieve overall mental wellness.

Approach your thoughts with mindfulness

"When you experience anxiety, your mind can be consumed with a flurry of insignificant details," says Mittal. "To feel more attentive and present throughout the day, it's crucial to be mindful of your internal and external surroundings. A quick and effortless meditation technique involves focusing on your breath," he suggests. "Locate a calm spot, close your eyes, and concentrate on your breathing," he tells.

Make your mental health a top priority

"Before starting your day, take a moment to reflect on how you're feeling. It's perfectly normal not to be at your best every single day," says Mittal. "Instead of battling with your mental health, consider incorporating 10-minute meditation sessions into your routine for stress management," states the meditation expert. "You can utilize a meditation app to practice guided meditations for stress relief," he shares.

Turn to music therapy

"Music can provide significant therapeutic benefits. It allows for emotional release and aids in coping with grief and trauma," reveals Mittal. The brain's neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and oxytocin, are associated with feelings of happiness, and research indicates that music can have a positive impact on these chemicals. "There's evidence that cortisol can also be reduced through listening to music," he enlightens.

Take frequent pauses to stop and breathe

"Allocate 10 to 15 minutes of your day to take a walk outdoors, bask in the sun, and stretch your muscles. This will leave you feeling revitalized and reinvigorate your senses," shares the Idanim co-founder. "Taking brief breaks like this throughout the day can prevent you from fixating on problems and instead concentrate on finding solutions, reducing the risk of burnout," he states.

Find the right setting

"The environment in which you work has a significant impact on your mental well-being. When you're surrounded by positive energy, it is easier to remain composed and focused," mentions Mittal. He also said that laughter increases our oxygen intake, stimulates the organs, and triggers the release of endorphins in our brains, leading to a greater sense of well-being.