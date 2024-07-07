In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Riverdale' star Vanessa Morgan is expecting her second child, her first with Karnik, adding to her family that includes a 3-year-old son from a previous marriage.

She's received parenting advice from co-stars like Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, particularly about recovery after a C-section.

Besides 'Riverdale', Morgan's acting credits include 'My Babysitter's a Vampire', 'Degrassi', and 'The Shannara Chronicles'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vanessa Morgan announces second pregnancy

'Riverdale' star Vanessa Morgan announces second pregnancy

By Isha Sharma 12:13 pm Jul 07, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Actor Vanessa Morgan, recognized for her role in the popular TV series Riverdale, has revealed she is expecting a baby with boyfriend James Karnik. The 32-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, stating that the baby is due "this month." The announcement was accompanied by photos from an outdoor shoot featuring Morgan and Karnik, a Canadian professional basketball player.

Reactions

Co-stars reacted to Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy announcement

Morgan's pregnancy announcement was met with warm responses from her former Riverdale co-stars. Actor Lili Reinhart expressed her joy by commenting, "Sweet Angel," while Camila Mendes showed support through emojis. This will be the first child for Morgan and Karnik together, adding to their family which includes Morgan's 3-year-old son River from a previous marriage with Michael Kopech.

Advice

Morgan shared parenting advice from 'Riverdale' co-stars

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Morgan shared some parenting advice she received from her former Riverdale co-star Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa. After the birth of her son River, Ripa offered advice on recovery after a C-section: "She just told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and all this stuff," Morgan recalled. She appreciated talking to someone who had been through the same experience and found their advice helpful for healing.

Morgan's career

Morgan's career and personal life

Apart from Riverdale, which is streaming on Netflix, Morgan is known for her roles in My Babysitter's a Vampire, Degrassi, The Shannara Chronicles, and Wild Cards. She has also appeared in music videos like Stand Up!, Be My Joker, and Higher Love. On the personal front, her marriage to baseball player Kopech lasted from 2020 to 2021.