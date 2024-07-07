In brief Simplifying... In brief Dwayne Johnson has confirmed his return as Maui in the live-action remake of Disney's 2016 hit, Moana, now set to premiere a year earlier, in 2025.

The cast includes newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

The film, directed by Thomas Kail and featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, aims to honor and share Polynesian culture with global audiences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dwayne Johnson to reprise role in 'Moana' live-action film

Dwayne Johnson shares new release date, first-look at 'Moana' live-action

By Tanvi Gupta 12:11 pm Jul 07, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Dwayne Johnson is on a roll sharing updates about Disney's highly-anticipated upcoming live-action movie, Moana. Taking to Instagram recently, the 52-year-old Hollywood actor confirmed reprising his role as the demigod Maui, a character he voiced in the 2016 animated Moana and its 2024 yet-to-be-released sequel. Johnson also announced that production is set to begin this August and revealed a new release date for the film—June 27, 2025.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Johnson made waves in April 2023 by confirming a live-action remake of the 2016 Disney hit Moana, announcing his return as Maui, Moana's beloved demigod sidekick. Johnson later delighted fans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2023, reprising Maui's role and even breaking into his famous song from the film, You're Welcome. Initially set for release on July 10, 2026, the film's premiere has been moved up by a full year.

Casting details

Johnson unveiled the cast for 'Moana' live-action movie

In his Instagram post, Johnson also revealed the cast of the upcoming live-action movie. He shared headshots of the actors alongside their animated counterparts, stating: "Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our live-action MOANA family." Newcomer Catherine Laga'aia will portray the titular Polynesian heroine, with John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. "And yours truly, as the demigod ~ MAUI, (sic)," Johnson wrote.

Cultural representation

Johnson honored to share Polynesian culture in 'Moana'

Johnson expressed his pride and honor in sharing Polynesian culture with global audiences through the film. He wrote, "It's our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world." The live-action Moana movie will be directed by Thomas Kail, with music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda﻿.

Film's plot

What will be the plot of 'Moana'?

While no plot details have been disclosed yet, the upcoming live-action remake is expected to closely follow the beloved storyline of the 2016 animated film. According to a June 2024 press release, Moana will reimagine the tale of a young woman determined to forge her own destiny. Meanwhile, fans can revisit the original 2016 animated film, available for streaming on Disney+.