In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer Jon Landau, celebrated for his charismatic leadership and zany humor, has passed away after a 16-month battle with cancer.

His illustrious career, marked by record-breaking films, has left an indelible impact on Hollywood.

His illustrious career, marked by record-breaking films, has left an indelible impact on Hollywood.

Mourned by industry stalwarts like Kate Winslet and James Cameron, Landau's legacy continues to inspire, making his loss deeply felt within the film fraternity.

Kate Winslet honors late producer Jon Landau

By Tanvi Gupta 12:06 pm Jul 07, 202412:06 pm

What's the story British actor Kate Winslet honored the late Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau, who passed away on Friday after battling cancer for over a year. He was 63. Known for his passion for filmmaking, Landau was instrumental in catapulting Winslet to stardom with the blockbuster movie Titanic, helmed by James Cameron. In her tribute, Winslet described Landau as "the kindest and best of men," rich with compassion and exceptional at nurturing creative teams.

Impact

Landau's impact on Winslet's career

Winslet credited Landau for her rise to blockbuster stardom with Titanic, which, at that time, became the highest-grossing movie ever at $2.2B. The title was later claimed by Cameron's Avatar at $2.92B, another film backed by the Oscar-winning producer. Winslet also collaborated with Landau on the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which grossed $2.3B worldwide. "He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can't believe he is gone," Winslet wrote.

Legacy

Cameron remembered Landau's legacy and leadership

Oscar-winning director Cameron, too, mourned the loss of his close friend and frequent collaborator, Landau. In a statement, Cameron referred to Landau as a friend and leader whose "zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will" held their Avatar universe together for nearly two decades. He praised not only Landau's film legacy but also his personality as "indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique."

Career

Landau's illustrious career and notable credits

Landau, who recently succumbed to a 16-month battle with cancer, had an illustrious career in the film industry. Before his death, he served as EVP of Feature Productions at 20th Century Fox and later joined Cameron as COO of Lightstorm Entertainment. Together they made box office history with Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009). Landau's notable credits also include Solaris, Alita: Battle Angel, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and Dick Tracy.

Remembrance

Family remembered the Oscar-winning producer

Landau is survived by his wife Julie, sons Jamie and Jodie, and sister Tina Landau, a Broadway director. Tina expressed her grief over her brother's passing, stating that her heart is "broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life." Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, remembered Landau as "a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen."