She and her husband, both born on April 16, secretly married in New Orleans in 2022 and celebrated again in Venice in 2023.

Anya Taylor-Joy shares unexpected connection to Tom Hanks's 'Forrest Gump'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:56 am Jul 07, 2024

What's the story British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy recently disclosed an unexpected link to the classic 1994 film Forrest Gump during a promotional interview for her latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. She revealed that her husband, musician Malcolm McRae, had "accidentally" proposed to her on the iconic bench from the Tom Hanks starrer. Describing the event as a "complete accident," she said, "Yes, my husband accidentally proposed to me on the Forrest Gump bench in Savannah."

Taylor-Joy elaborated on the surprise proposal

Taylor-Joy detailed the surprise proposal, stating, "And he's a boy from Alabama and I'm blonde so...it just happened." She also shared that hearing the music from Forrest Gump stirs her emotions. Letterboxd shared this clip on Instagram featuring the interview with the 28-year-old Queen's Gambit star, alongside her co-star Chris Hemsworth on Saturday (July 6)—the 30th anniversary of the classic film. Letterboxd captioned the post: "Thinking about Anya Taylor-Joy's wedding proposal today."

Taylor-Joy secretly married McRae in 2022

Taylor-Joy and McRae, who both celebrate their birthdays on April 16, secretly wed in New Orleans in April 2022, away from the paparazzi. The couple later held a second wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, in October 2023. Despite regularly posting about each other on social media, the couple had not previously disclosed their enduring connection to the film Forrest Gump.

The iconic 'Forrest Gump' bench's current location

The bench where McRae proposed is unlikely to be the original one featured in the 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis. The actual bench, where Hanks's character narrates his life story, is now located at the Savannah History Museum in Georgia. It's believed that McRae proposed at a similar bench situated at the Chippewa Square Bus Stop in Savannah, a location used for scenes in the classic film.