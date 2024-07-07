In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Kill', featuring Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has seen a slight rise in box office collections on its second day, particularly in Mumbai and South India.

'Kill' witnesses slight increase in BO collection on Day 2

What's the story The Karan Johar-produced film Kill, featuring newcomer Lakshya, has reported a box office collection of over ₹3 crore within its first two days of release. Despite limited promotion, the movie saw a slight increase in business on its second day, earning around ₹1.9 crore compared to ₹1.25 crore on its opening day. Interestingly, the film's performance has been stronger in the United States than in India, with it being screened across more than 1,000 screens in North America.

'Kill' outperformed North belt in Mumbai and South India

Kill also stars Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. It was expected to appeal to a specific audience, with stronger collections reported in Mumbai and South India compared to North India and circuits like Bihar. The industry tracking site Sacnilk reported the total collection of the film so far as ₹3.15 crore. Despite its niche appeal, Johar's association has helped Kill garner attention.

'Kill' faces competition from 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Despite its unique appeal, Kill faces stiff competition from another blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. The latter continues to draw audiences in its second week of release. Prior to its release, Kill was presented at various film festivals and specifically targeted urban multiplex audiences. In an interview with Variety, Johar described the movie as "the most violent film made out of India."