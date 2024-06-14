In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' has raked in ₹33.2cr in two weeks despite a gradual decline in box office collections.

The film's highest earnings were on the opening day at ₹6.75cr, with a slight dip to ₹4.6cr on the second day.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's box office success

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' rakes in ₹33.2cr in two weeks

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:32 pm Jun 14, 202412:32 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has demonstrated a robust performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹33.2cr India nett within its initial two weeks of release. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the movie features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The first week saw collections amounting to ₹24.45cr India nett, with the opening day witnessing the highest collection of ₹6.75cr.

Revenue trend

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' witnessed steady second-week collections

The second week of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi saw a gradual decline in box office collections, beginning with ₹1.3cr on the eighth day and concluding with an estimated ₹0.7cr on the 14th day. Despite this downward trend, the film sustained consistent earnings throughout the week. The highest collection during its first week was recorded on the opening day at ₹6.75cr, which then experienced a slight dip to ₹4.6cr on the second day.

Audience attendance

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' recorded varied occupancy rates

On its 14th day, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.53%. The occupancy fluctuated throughout the day, with morning shows recording 6.29%, afternoon shows at 12.48%, evening shows at 9.27%, and night shows at 10.08%. The film's occupancy rates also varied across different regions in India on its 14th day of release, with Mumbai registering an overall occupancy of 10% and National Capital Region (NCR) observing an occupancy rate of 8.25%.