In brief Simplifying... In brief A senior citizen in Mumbai was duped out of ₹8 lakh in an online scam involving a fraudster posing as a British Airways pilot.

The scammer convinced the victim to make multiple payments, totaling nearly ₹8.15 lakh, under the guise of receiving a gift parcel and avoiding arrest.

The incident, now under police investigation, highlights the need for caution when interacting with strangers online. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Fraudster befriended the victim on Facebook

Mumbai: Senior citizen loses ₹8 lakh in online 'gift fraud'

By Akash Pandey 04:38 pm Jun 15, 202404:38 pm

What's the story A 68-year-old tuition teacher from Mumbai has reportedly been defrauded of over ₹8 lakh by an online scammer, who posed as a pilot with an international airline. The fraudster, who identified himself as 'Dev Patel,' initiated contact with the woman via Facebook. The woman accepted a friend request from 'Patel' on May 12, and their interactions soon extended to phone conversations.

Modus operandi

Scammer's elaborate ruse and subsequent threats

The scammer, posing as a British Airways pilot, informed the victim that he had sent her a gift. On May 30, the victim received a call from an unknown woman claiming to be 'Dikshita Arora from Delhi Customs.' 'Arora' informed the victim that a parcel had arrived in her name from Dubai, but she would need to deposit ₹70,000 to receive it. The victim complied, only to be told that the parcel contained £80 (around ₹8.500) sent illegally.

Scam details

Victim succumbs to fear of crime branch

The victim was then told that she would need to pay an additional ₹2.95 lakh or face arrest by the "crime branch." Overwhelmed by fear, she made multiple payments as threats continued to pour in. Between June 1 and June 10, she transferred almost ₹8.15 lakh before realizing that she had fallen victim to a scam. By this time, her Facebook friend who had posed as a pilot had ceased responding to her calls and messages.

Legal action

Police investigation underway

The victim has since lodged a complaint with Mahim police, who have registered a case of cheating under IPC section 420. An investigation is currently underway to track down the fraudster and recover the stolen funds. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of online scams, and the importance of vigilance when interacting with strangers on social media platforms.