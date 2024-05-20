Next Article

Pine Labs moves operations to India

Pine Labs gains approval to merge Singapore and Indian units

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm May 20, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Merchant commerce start-up, Pine Labs, has bagged approval from a Singapore court to merge its local entity with its Indian unit. This decision will enable the company to transfer all of its assets as well as properties, effectively shifting its operations to the Indian market. The court order has been revealed in a recent regulatory filing viewed by TechCrunch.

Company profile

Pine Labs's products, services, and high-profile backers

Pine Labs offers a range of goods and services to merchants, including cloud-connected point-of-sale machines, as well as working capital. The company is supported by several high-profile investors such as Peak XV, Fidelity, PayPal, Invesco, Temasek, and Alpha Wave. Currently valued at over $5 billion, Pine Labs is part of a growing trend of Indian start-ups relocating their operations to India.

Trending shift

Other start-ups following Pine Labs's trend

Several other start-ups, including Flipkart, Razorpay, Meesho, Zepto, and Udaan are considering similar moves to India. Fintech start-ups PhonePe and Groww have already completed the process of transferring their overseas holding assets to India. However, Pine Labs has not commented on this development. An anonymous investor noted that companies are relocating due to limited demand from institutional investors in developed markets, for start-ups valued below $20 billion.

Strategic move

Relocation expected to benefit Pine Labs's business

According to the court filing, Pine Labs's relocation is expected to help the company "achieve business synergies and more economies of scale." The move will also aid in "achieving cost savings" and "simplification of the shareholding structure." This observation aligns with entrepreneur Gokul Rajaram's statement about software companies in India, where he noted that "in India, everything trades at a premium because there's so much demand for tech companies."