Amazon invests in robot-based recycling start-up to track packaging waste

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:05 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Amazon is making strides in the recycling world by investing in Glacier, a San Francisco-based recycling robotics start-up, through its Climate Pledge Fund. This investment aims to establish a circular economy supply chain and monitor the fate of Amazon's packaging after customers dispose of it. Nick Ellis, Principal at Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, stated, "Glacier allows us to see that last piece of the puzzle and understand whether packaging is ending up in a recycling stream or a waste stream."

Glacier's products include robots and AI scanners

Glacier provides two main products: a robot used in recycling facilities to sort materials and an AI scanner. Amazon is currently testing the scanner, which helps facilities and brands track their products or plastics. Glacier co-founder Areeb Malik said, "We can install these cameras pretty easily and pretty broadly to develop a picture of what's happening behind the scenes at our waste economy."

The company has partnerships with government agencies

The start-up is now collaborating with clients in 10 US states, partnering with companies like Amazon and government agencies. Co-founder and CEO Rebecca Hu mentioned that they have been making progress with Fortune 500 companies, and municipal governments like the City of Phoenix,. They have also received a big grant from the Michigan Department of Environment for further technology deployment. Hu added, "There's a lot coalescing around the overall ecosystem."

Amazon led funding round for Glacier

Amazon and New Enterprise Associates (NEA) co-led a $7.7 million funding round for Glacier, with participation from AlleyCorp, VSC Ventures, and Overture VC. This investment supports Amazon's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and its ongoing steps to reduce package weights and replace plastics with paper products.