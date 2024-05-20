Next Article

Solana has gone up 26% since last week

By Akash Pandey 11:00 am May 20, 202411:00 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 0.04% in the past 24 hours to trade at $67,045.69. Compared to last week, it is 10.11% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.07% from yesterday, and is trading at $3,119.39. From the previous week, it is up 8.29%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,293.38 billion and $374.2 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $579.45, which is 0.18% down from yesterday and a 1.11% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 1.25% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.03% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.25%) and $0.11 (down 1.78%), respectively.

Solana has risen 26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $174.19 (up 0.055%), $7.02 (down 1.57%), $0.000022 (down 3.08%), and $0.66 (down 2.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 25.99%, while Polka Dot has gained 8.87%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 11.53% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 6.86%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are FLOKI, Pepe, Arweave, Wormhole, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.00022 (up 10.77%), $0.000011 (up 6.10%), $41.22 (up 4.90%), $0.55 (up 2.88%), and $5.65 (up 1.75%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Worldcoin, Ethena, Celestia, dogwifhat, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $4.79 (down 9.30%), $0.77 (down 6.98%), $8.19 (down 6.77%), $2.92 (down 5.98%), and $6.97 (down 4.91%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $36.08 (down 3.07%), $17.05 (up 3.92%), $12.90 (down 2.50%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $7.84 (down 1.46%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.64 (down 4.90%), $10.03 (down 3.93%), $2.25 (down 4.34%), $1.95 (down 5.33%), and $2.18 (down 1.90%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.4 trillion, a 1.41% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.74 billion, which marks a 0.94% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.32 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.98 trillion.