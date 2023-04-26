World

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for supplying cannabis

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Tangaraju Suppiah was sentenced to death in 2018

Singapore hanged an Indian-origin man convicted of drug trafficking on Wednesday despite calls from the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations to reconsider the execution. According to Reuters, 46-year-old Tangaraju Suppiah attempted to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis in 2013, which is double the threshold for the death penalty in Singapore. He was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to death in 2018.

Singapore's social policies harking back to colonialism: Richard Branson

On Monday, British billionaire Richard Branson, known for his strong opinion against the death penalty, alleged that Singapore was going to "kill an innocent man." "It's sad to see some of Singapore's social policies harking back to colonialism and reminiscent of medieval times," he tweeted. In response, the Singapore government said Branson was peddling falsehoods and disrespecting its justice system.

12th execution in Singapore since March 2022: UN

On Tuesday, he UN Human Rights also urged the Singapore government not to go ahead with the execution, saying that "imposing the death penalty for drug offenses is incompatible with international norms and standards." The agency noted that this was the twelfth execution in the country since March 2022. Per Reuters, the Singapore government believes that the punishment is an effective deterrent against drugs.

