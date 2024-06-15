In brief Simplifying... In brief CP Plus is teaming up with C-DAC to create advanced thermal cameras with built-in AI analytics, a step up from traditional models.

Centre, CP Plus join forces to develop advanced thermal cameras

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Jun 15, 202404:29 pm

What's the story In a significant stride toward indigenous technology, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has transferred its Thermal Smart Camera technology to CP Plus—an Indian brand that specializes in security and surveillance products. This innovative technology was developed as part of the Intelligent Transportation System Endeavor (InTranSE) program, an initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The collaboration is expected to enhance CP Plus' core competencies and represent a notable achievement in India's technological progress.

Thermal smart camera: A game-changer in surveillance?

The Thermal Smart Camera, designed and developed by C-DAC, equips an in-built Data Processing Unit (DPU) that is capable of executing various AI-based analytics. This unique facility sets it apart from traditional thermal cameras, and is expected to enhance CP Plus' capabilities for real-time data processing and intelligent analysis. By incorporating C-DAC's technology, CP Plus aims to transform the market with revolutionary thermal imaging solutions that are not only cost-effective, but also technologically advanced.

Industry leaders share their enthusiasm

A senior official from C-DAC expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone stating, "The development and transfer of the Thermal Smart Camera technology are a testament to C-DAC's commitment to pioneering indigenous technologies that address critical needs across various sectors." Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP Plus, also shared his perspective on the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to incorporate C-DAC's Thermal Smart Camera technology into our product line."

Future prospects for AI-based thermal imaging

The integration of AI-based analytics within thermal cameras is expected to significantly enhance the value delivered to customers across different sectors. The Thermal Smart Camera technology has the ability to process data in real-time using AI analytics, opening up new possibilities for proactive and predictive measures in surveillance and monitoring. The collaboration between CP Plus and C-DAC aims to accelerate the commercialization of indigenous technologies.