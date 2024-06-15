In brief Simplifying... In brief Arc browser's latest update introduces a 'Live Calendar' for meeting reminders and other enhancements like a cleaner command bar, a swipe function to reopen closed tabs, and a Picture-in-Picture mode for multitasking.

What's the story Arc, the web browser from The Browser Company, has unveiled a new feature called "Live Calendar." The tool is designed to help users manage their time effectively and stay punctual for meetings and calls. The Live Calendar feature was launched on Mac, and is part of the latest Arc update, version 1.47.1. It allows users to pin Google Calendar to their favorites section for easy access at any time.

Features

It offers countdown timers and 'Join' button

The Live Calendar feature in Arc provides countdown timers that alert users just before a meeting starts. It also includes a "Join" button that allows users to join calls with a single click. The reminder time can be customized by users in the settings, offering them flexibility in managing their schedules. These features are aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity.

Other improvements

Update includes additional enhancements

The latest version of Arc also includes several other enhancements. It features a less cluttered command bar that removes the Shift+Enter icons that appear after a search. The update also introduces a swipe function for reopening tabs that were accidentally closed. Additionally, a new Picture-in-Picture mode on the Arc Search app, allows users to multitask by watching YouTube videos while engaging in other online activities.

Company's vision

The Browser Company's vision for Arc

The Browser Company is working toward creating an "internet computer" for its users. This vision is reflected in the innovative features introduced recently in Arc, such as an AI agent that can browse the web and an AI-backed summarizing tool. The company's recent successful funding round in March, where it raised $50 million at a valuation of $550 million, underscores investor confidence in its mission and product.