Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is to blame

Gold price hits record high amid global economic uncertainty

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:51 pm May 20, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Gold prices have soared to an unprecedented high, reaching $2,450.49/ounce in a recent trading session, marking an 18.65% increase this year alone. This surge is largely attributed to the anticipation of US Federal Reserve rate cuts and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The rise outperforms equities and bonds, following data indicating a moderation in inflation last week.

Monetary policy

Central banks signal interest rate cuts

The Federal Reserve's potential rate cut has led traders to predict a 65% chance of such a move by September. This expectation is based on gold's historical performance during periods of declining interest rates, as it often outperforms income-producing assets like bonds. The minutes from the US Fed's policy meeting are eagerly awaited, with other major central banks, including the Bank of England and Sweden's central bank, also indicating their readiness to lower interest rates.

Gold acquisitions

China and India increase gold holdings

China's central bank continued its trend of gold purchases, marking 18 consecutive months of acquisitions in April. This increased gold holdings to 2,264 tons, accounting for 4.9% of People's Bank of China's total reserves. In a move to diversify forex reserves away from US Dollar, China sold record amounts of Treasury and US agency bonds totaling $53.3 billion in Q1. India also saw rise in gold imports, more than doubling to $3.11 billion in April, from $1.53 billion in March.

Demand

Central banks boost gold purchases amid market volatility

Despite a brief downturn in March due to jewelers stocking up for the Indian wedding season, demand for gold rebounded in April. This resurgence was driven by the marriage season, and continuing gold purchases by central banks. The World Gold Council reports that central banks bought 290 tons of gold in Q1 of this year, emphasizing gold's importance in global reserve portfolios amid market volatility and increased risk.

Metals rally

Silver and base metals also experience price surge

Silver prices have also seen increase, reaching multi-year highs of over $30 an ounce last Friday - the highest level since February 2013. Spot silver climbed by 32% this year, outperforming gold due to strong investment as well as industrial demand. Additionally, base metals are enjoying a successful year with copper prices soaring above $11,000 a ton for the first time on the London Metal Exchange, due to increasing industrial demand and decreasing supply.