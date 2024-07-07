In brief Simplifying... In brief Ryan Reynolds, in a recent interview, praised Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, expressing his desire to collaborate.

The two previously shared a humorous social media exchange after Singh dubbed Reynolds's character in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

Ryan Reynolds expresses desire to collaborate with Ranveer Singh

By Isha Sharma 11:44 am Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has expressed his admiration for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, revealing a desire to collaborate with him. In a video posted on Marvel India's official Instagram account, Reynolds praised Singh's humor and impressive physique. This marks the second time that Reynolds has complimented Singh, following an interview in August 2022 where he expressed interest in connecting with the Indian actor via direct messages.

Birthday tribute

'Oh, Ranveer Singh is amazing...'

The video featuring Reynolds's praise was part of a birthday wish for Singh and included a snippet from an upcoming interview with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Discussing potential collaborations with Bollywood stars, Reynolds said, "Oh, Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool, I think. Also, very funny (and) ripped." He further complimented Singh's physique and humorously suggested that Jackman would look like a "cryptkeeper" in comparison.

Online interaction

Singh and Reynolds's social media banter over 'Deadpool 2'

Singh and Reynolds have previously engaged in a playful exchange on social media after Singh voiced Reynolds's character in the Hindi dubbed version of Deadpool 2. The interaction began when Singh tagged Reynolds in a tweet saying, "Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi." In response, Reynolds quipped, "Well, if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."

Film promotion

Reynolds-Jackman promote upcoming Marvel movie; Singh awaits 'Singham Again'

Reynolds and Jackman are currently promoting their highly-anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, set to release globally on July 26, 2024. The film promises to bring back Deadpool's dry humor and Wolverine's high-octane action scenes, along with the incredible chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman. Singh, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Singham Again, set for a Diwali release this year.