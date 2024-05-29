Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 06:25 pm May 29, 202406:25 pm

What's the story With the release date of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD drawing closer, anticipation is reaching new heights. Mounted on a reported budget exceeding ₹600cr ($72M), it stands as one of India's most expensive films ever produced. As the promotional campaign gains momentum, lead actor Prabhas has been sharing insights, shedding light on the project, his experience working alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan, and glimpses into his personal life.

Cryptic post clarification

'I'm not getting married any time soon...'

Before introducing Bujji (AI-powered companion of Bhairava in Kalki) to the audience, Prabhas's cryptic post stirred online speculation. Sharing the message, "Darlings!!... Finally someone very special is about to enter our life," he ignited rumors about his relationship status. However, in a recent conversation with Deadline, Prabhas clarified by saying, "I'm not getting married any time soon, I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans."

Working with stalwarts

Prabhas called working with Bachchan, Kamal Haasan an 'achievement'

The cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes Bollywood veteran Bachchan, Deepika Padukone—one of India's highest-paid female actors—and multiple National Award-winner Kamal Haasan. Expressing his awe, Prabhas remarked, "I never thought I would work with people like Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir [at all], let alone in one film." He added, "When I heard, I called the producer and said, 'What are you giving me? This is an achievement beyond anything.'"

Pan-Indian actor

Prabhas on been regarded as a 'pan-Indian' actor

Despite being primarily shot in Telugu, Kalki 2898 AD will be released simultaneously in five languages. This move aligns with recent trends in Indian cinema where films are dubbed "pan-Indian." Moreover, Prabhas has been widely regarded as the first-ever "pan-Indian" actor. On this, Prabhas said, "That doesn't really affect me but it's a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now."

Director's vision

Director Ashwin shared a vision for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Meanwhile, director Ashwin shared his vision for Kalki, stating, "a character from [comic book] Amar Chithra Katha fighting someone from X-Men." He shared his hope the film will leave audiences feeling transported, akin to his own experience after watching James Cameron's Avatar. "I hope people will feel really strange when they leave the theater after watching Kalki and will say, 'Where am I? Can I go back into this world?'." To note, the film is slated for June 27 release.