Entertainment

No release for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in Kerala

No release for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in Kerala

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 30, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will be released on December 16, but not everywhere

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) announced on Tuesday that they have decided to not release the highly-anticipated Hollywood movie Avatar: The Way of Water. The decision comes after the disagreement between the FEUOK and the distributors of the movie in terms of profit-sharing agreements. Announcing the decision, FEUOK termed the new conditions of the makers of the movie as "unusual."

Here's what FEUOK president said about the development

About the issue, The Indian Express quoted K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK as saying, "We cannot accept their terms and conditions. They are demanding unusual pay from single-screen theaters in Kerala." "We are not going to ban any films. But we are not going to release Avatar 2 in Kerala. We are expecting negotiations from their side," he further added.

Distributors of 'Avatar 2' demanded 60% revenue

Reportedly, the distributors of the sequel demanded a share of 60% of the revenue in the first week in Kerala. But the theater owners are reportedly not ready to offer more than the regular 55% share of the revenue. This decision to not screen the movie in the state will impact so much that the film would miss about 400 screens.

'Avatar 2' will hit the marquee on December 16

The sequel is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 16. Though the sequel was announced back in 2010, it took more than a decade for the makers to finish the movie. Over the years, the film has seen eight theatrical releases so far. The third and fourth installments are slated to be released in December 2024, and December 2028, respectively.

All you need to know about 'Avatar 2'

Directed by James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, and Cliff Curtis will be seen playing the lead roles in the sequel among a host of other actors. The film's advance bookings opened earlier this week and it has been seeing a phenomenal response. Let's wait and see how many records the film breaks.