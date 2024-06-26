David Dhawan has confirmed the cast of his new comedy film

David Dhawan confirms new comedy film with Varun, Mrunal, Sreeleela

By Isha Sharma 10:53 am Jun 26, 202410:53 am

What's the story The news has finally come from the horse's mouth. In a conversation with Times Now, acclaimed director David Dhawan has confirmed his next project, a comedy film starring his son Varun Dhawan, actor Mrunal Thakur, and Telugu dancer-actor Sreeleela. "This is my [fourth] film with my son. You can call it my gift for his new fatherhood," said David. The upcoming movie will also be Sreeleela's debut in Hindi cinema.

Film style

David's upcoming film to adapt to contemporary tastes

Dhawan clarified that his upcoming film will maintain his signature style while adapting to modern tastes. "It would be in the David Dhawan space: why should I do something different when I am doing fine? At the same time, I've to adapt to the times," he explained. He also mentioned that the loud comedy of his previous hit Haseena Maan Jaayegi wouldn't work today, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this week.

Reflections

Dhawan reflects on past success and future expectations

Dhawan fondly recalled working with Govinda, stating that the magic he created with him cannot be brewed again. "I can't do with Varun what I did with Govinda. Varun is not similar to Govinda at all," he stated. "Govinda was a legend in his own right with a style no one can copy. What Govinda and I did together in films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1 can't be repeated with any other hero."

Next projects

Take a look at the trio's next projects

Varun's lineup includes Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Atlee and Murad Khetani's Baby John with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Meanwhile, Thakur, last seen in The Family Star, is likely to have a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, releasing on Thursday. Sreeleela is busy with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-staring Pawan Kalyan.