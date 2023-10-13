Disney reveals world's first 'Frozen' land at Hong Kong resort

By Rishabh Raj 03:04 pm Oct 13, 2023

Disney's ambitious plan involves investing $60 billion in its theme parks and resorts over the next ten years

Walt Disney has revealed the first-ever Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, a major step in their global expansion plans. Called "World of Frozen," this exciting attraction is set to open on November 20, featuring iconic landmarks from the beloved kingdom of Arendelle, like Elsa's Ice Palace. Guests can enjoy two thrilling rides: a musical boat trip through a winter wonderland and a sleigh-themed roller coaster. A Nordic-inspired restaurant is also part of the new project.

Disney's $60 billion investment in parks and resorts

Disney's ambitious plan involves investing $60 billion in its theme parks and resorts over the next 10 years. This strategy aims to capitalize on the strong growth of this division while facing challenges in the film, TV industry, and streaming business. With over 1,000 acres of land available for development, Disney plans to create more attractions featuring popular characters. Frozen-themed lands are also planned for Tokyo and Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland will soon welcome a Zootopia attraction.

Hong Kong Disneyland's struggles and expansion plans

Hong Kong Disneyland has experienced eight consecutive years of annual losses, including a HK$2.1 billion (Rs. 2,234 crore) deficit last year. The park has had difficulty attracting tourists due to its small size and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the travel industry. To combat this, Disney is investing HK$10.9 billion (Rs. 11,600 crore) in expanding the park, which includes adding a Marvel-themed attraction alongside 'World of Frozen.'

Reviving Hong Kong's economy through tourism

The new Frozen-themed land also acts as a barometer for Hong Kong's efforts to revive its economy after years of pandemic-related isolation. The government, which owns 52% of Hong Kong Disneyland, has launched a series of campaigns to boost the city's appeal to visitors and stimulate consumption. However, these initiatives have yet to produce major results.

'Frozen' franchise's success and ticket prices

Frozen is among Disney's most successful franchises. The first movie came out in 2013, followed by a sequel in 2019, and together they have made $2.7 billion globally, as per Box Office Mojo. A third Frozen film is in the works. During peak season, visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland can expect to pay HK$879 (Rs. 9,350) for a one-day ticket for those aged 12 and older, while a standard one-day pass for other times will cost HK$639 (Rs. 6,800).