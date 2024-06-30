In brief Simplifying... In brief Vijay Sethupathi, a celebrated Tamil actor, is marking his 50th film, 'Maharaja', which is the closing feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

With 'Maharaja' at IFFLA, Vijay Sethupathi talks 50-film acting journey

01:32 pm Jun 30, 2024

What's the story From accountant to celebrated actor, South sensation Vijay Sethupathi's 50-film journey reached a high note with the Tamil hit Maharaja. Released on June 14, the crime thriller drama has become one of the biggest hits of the year. The actor, in a recent interview with Variety, revealed that he was drawn to Maharaja not as a milestone project, but due to its compelling story and director Nithilan Saminathan's energy.

Sethupathi's acting career is marked by critically acclaimed performances in Tamil cinema, including films like Pizza, Vikram Vedha, 96, and Super Deluxe. His ability to immerse himself into diverse characters has made him a mainstay in both commercial and arthouse cinema. His 50th film, Maharaja, has been selected as the closing night feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), a moment he sees as another full-circle event in his career.

Sethupathi's personal experiences influenced his role in 'Maharaja'

Sethupathi's personal experiences as a parent played a significant role in shaping his character in Maharaja—which centers around a father-daughter relationship. He shared insights about his relationship with his children and how he often discusses his work with them. "I keep talking to them and whenever I go to shoot, if I have any interesting scenes, I talk to them," Sethupathi revealed, adding, "I never project myself as a father figure, no. Sometimes I am the kid."

How Sethupathi's life 'came full circle' from accountant to actor

Sethupathi initially joined a theater company as an accountant, stating, "I thought if I join as an accountant, I can watch the actors every day." "Everything was my lesson...Even lunchtime was a class for me...Being with actors was always a class." His journey from junior artist to leading man was highlighted when he shot his first scene as a lead in the same auditorium where he once worked as an extra. "I never imagined that circle would complete like this."

Sethupathi's pan-Indian success and future projects

Sethupathi's recent ventures into Hindi cinema with films like Jawan and Merry Christmas, along with the Prime Video series Farzi, have established him as a pan-Indian phenomenon. "I have to read the dialogues 100-200 times to get the flow," he explained the challenges of working in Hindi. Despite this, Sethupathi is open to more Hindi projects and continues to select scripts based on their merit. His upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2, a Disney+ Hotstar series, and Mysskin's Train.