Rare Beatles demo record up for auction

Spelling error makes auction-bound rare Beatles vinyl worth a fortune

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Jun 24, 202402:00 am

What's the story An early single by the legendary 1960s pop group, The Beatles, is expected to sell for up to £9,000 ($12,000) at an auction on Monday. According to the BBC, the demo record includes the early hit song Love Me Do and its accompanying track PS I Love You. This vinyl record, one of only 250 ever printed, was distributed to music TV and radio stations before its official release in October 1962.

Spelling error

McCartney's misspelt name adds to record's unique value

Vinyl specialist Rob Smee reportedly highlighted the unique value of this record, attributing it to a peculiar error: Paul McCartney's name being misspelled as "McArtney." Smee stated: "Being one of only 250 it is of particular interest to Beatles's collectors and the misspelling of Paul McCartney's name is both authentic and interesting in itself." This rare seven-inch vinyl will be auctioned at Stacey's Auctioneer's Sale in Chelmsford, Essex, UK.

International buyers

Global interest in Beatles's record auction

The auction house has reported that the sale of this rare Beatles record has attracted interest from buyers worldwide. Interestingly, the track Love Me Do peaked at number 17 upon its release in October 1962. It later topped the US chart when released there in 1964, and also reached number one in Australia and New Zealand. "This is an especially rare Beatles single from the very earliest days of the band's career," highlighted Smee.

Misprint issues

When an 'incredibly rare' Beatles vinyl discovered in charity shop

Some Beatles albums have become highly sought-after collector's items, often due to rare misprints on pressings. One notable example is the 1965 album Rubber Soul, where a printing error famously rendered Norwegian Wood as Norweigian Wood. In March, an "incredibly rare" Beatles vinyl record was discovered in a London charity shop. The vinyl turned out to be the first pressing from the original masters of the Fab Four's debut studio LP Please Please Me, released in 1963.