The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, and Halsey, follows the story of Maxine, a woman on the brink of a major career breakthrough, who becomes a target of brutal murders.

A24's 'MaXXXine' set to hit theaters on July 5

What's the story A24's upcoming horror film MaXXXine is scheduled for release on July 5. This highly-anticipated movie, directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth as Maxine, will conclude the trilogy that began with X in 2022 and was followed by the prequel Pearl. Despite its low-budget nature, it has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the summer. Here's everything to know about the upcoming Hollywood film.

Meet the star-studded cast of 'MaXXXine'

In addition to Goth, the ensemble cast of the film includes Elizabeth Debicki portraying a film director, alongside Moses Sumney as her best friend. Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale play detectives investigating a string of murders, while Halsey appears as another adult entertainer and Giancarlo Esposito as her vigilant agent. Lily Collins takes on the role of a young movie star, Sophie Thatcher as a makeup effects artist, and Kevin Bacon as a shady private detective.

What is the storyline?

Set in the mid-1980s Los Angeles, MaXXXine unfolds after the events of X, against a backdrop where the city is already known for its dangers. Amidst the grim atmosphere compounded by the notorious Night Stalker's reign of terror—a serial killer and sex offender—the narrative follows Maxine, poised for a major career breakthrough. As the brutal murders target her, Maxine finds herself compelled to confront the threat head-on, taking charge of her own fate amid the unfolding chaos.

'MaXXXine' incorporates real-life elements into fictional narrative

While MaXXXine is a fictional story, it integrates elements from the real-life Night Stalker case and contemporaneous news reports. The film serves as a direct sequel to X, suggesting fans might benefit from revisiting the original movie before this latest installment. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. The prequel Pearl, though an outlier in the franchise, provides valuable context for understanding the complete saga.

A buzz-worthy moment from trailer adds to the curiosity

In a buzz-worthy moment from the trailer, Maxine is seen arriving at the Bates Motel, her gaze fixed on the eerie, decrepit house atop the hill. Speculation abounds: Is she encountering Mrs. Bates—the mummified figure of Norman Bates's mother, or Pearl, the infamous psychotic figure who haunted Maxine and her friends? Set just two years after Psycho II, MaXXXine unfolds with authenticity, utilizing iconic Universal lot locations. Revisit the trailer here.