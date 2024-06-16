In brief Simplifying... In brief Matty Healy, previously linked to Taylor Swift, has swiftly fallen in love with Gabbriette Bechtel, with their relationship described as "serious and intense."

The couple's engagement was joyfully announced by Healy's mother, Denise Welch, who approves of Bechtel as her future daughter-in-law.

Bechtel's Instagram post, captioned "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," confirmed the news, reflecting her unconventional style mirrored in her black gem engagement ring.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel's engagement: Everything to know

Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy 'quickly' found love in Gabbriette

By Tanvi Gupta 01:10 pm Jun 16, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Matty Healy, the 35-year-old lead singer of The 1975, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old model Gabbriette Bechtel, have announced their engagement. The news broke on June 11 when Bechtel posted photos of her black diamond engagement ring on Instagram. An insider described the couple as "in love" and excited about their engagement which comes just nine months after they started dating. Before his relationship with Bechtel, Healy was reportedly linked to Taylor Swift.

Relationship details

Inside Healy and Bechtel's 'serious and intense' relationship

Healy and Bechtel's relationship has been described as "serious and intense from day one," with Healy reportedly falling in love quickly. "They've only dated since last fall, but Matty quickly fell in love with her," the source told PEOPLE, adding, "They've had a serious and intense relationship from day one." Bechtel's engagement ring, a large black gem surrounded by pave diamonds, reflects her unconventional style perfectly.

Mother's approval

'Everything I would want in a daughter-in-law': Healy's mother

Denise Welch, Healy's mother and a TV host, shared her joy about her son's engagement on the British talk show Loose Women. "I obviously have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged...They went over to see their friends Charli [XCX] and George [Daniel] in New York [last night] and I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram," Welch said. She further stated that Bechtel is "everything I would want in a daughter-in-law."

Statement

'Marrying The 1975 is very brat,' read Bechtel's post

Welch referred to "Charli" [Charli XCX]—a musician associated with Brat—who announced her engagement to The 1975 drummer George Daniel in November. Bechtel shared her Instagram engagement announcement from Charli's show in Brooklyn on Tuesday, captioning the post: "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT." Bechtel previously discussed with Homme Girls how she and the musician had tried to meet for years before finally connecting and starting to date. "He came to LA and we've been in love ever since."

Previous links

Healy and Bechtel's past relationships and connection

Before they began dating, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in June 2023 that Healy had ended his brief fling with superstar Swift. Fans theorize that Swift referenced Healy in songs like Fresh Out the Slammer, Guilty As Sin?I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived on her latest album, The Tortured Poest Department. Meanwhile, Bechtel was previously connected to fellow model Levi Dylan—son of Jakob Dylan and grandson of Bob Dylan.