The film, starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, saw the highest regional occupancy in Bengaluru at 56.75%.

Bollywood film 'Munjya' continues box office success

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:51 pm Jun 16, 202412:51 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya has maintained its strong performance at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹6.5cr India nett on its ninth day. This impressive figure brings the film's total earnings to ₹45.3cr India nett, following a robust first week that garnered ₹35.3cr. The earnings on the ninth day marked a significant 85.71% increase from the previous day when it earned ₹3.5cr.

Occupancy details

Rising occupancy rates for 'Munjya'

Munjya recorded an overall 37.6% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The occupancy rates varied throughout the day, starting at 18.07% for morning shows and increasing to 37.01% for afternoon shows. The evening shows saw a further rise to 42.5%, with the highest occupancy of 52.81% recorded for night shows.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Munjya' revealed

Regionally, the highest Hindi (2D) occupancy for Munjya was observed in Bengaluru at 56.75%. Pune followed closely with an occupancy rate of 51.25%, and Chennai recorded a rate of 52%. The lowest occupancy was seen in Surat, where it stood at a modest 17%. Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film's performance over the weekend will be crucial in determining its longer-term success.