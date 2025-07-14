'Channel of communication now open': Prince Harry, King Charles reconciling?
What's the story
Prince Harry and King Charles III seem to be making efforts to mend their strained relationship. The aides of the two held a "secret peace summit" in London last week, according to the Mail on Sunday. Photos obtained by the publication show Meredith Maines, chief communications officer for Harry and Meghan Markle, meeting with Tobyn Andreae, Charles's communications secretary.
Meeting details
The meeting took place at the Royal Over-Seas League
Liam Maguire, who handles the UK press for the Sussexes, was also present at the informal meeting held at the Royal Over-Seas League. The trio was seen chatting over drinks on the club's first-floor garden terrace. A source told Mail on Sunday that "there's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.""There were things both sides wanted to talk about."
Reconciliation efforts
First step toward reconciliation
The insider further described the meeting as the "first step toward reconciliation between Harry and his father." They added that "everyone just wants to move on and move forward now," indicating that it was finally time for both sides to talk. Maines was in London to meet with UK-based communications teams and stakeholders connected to Harry's patronages, a source told Page Six.
Ongoing tensions
Tensions escalated after Harry quit his royal duties in 2020
The family tensions have only escalated since Harry quit his royal duties in 2020 and moved to North America with Markle. The situation worsened when they accused the royal family of racism and released a Netflix series detailing their issues. In January 2023, Harry released his memoir Spare, alleging that William physically attacked him over Markle.
Reconciliation statement
In May, Harry expressed willingness to reconcile with family
Speaking to BBC in May, Harry expressed his willingness to reconcile with his family. He also acknowledged the ongoing disagreements between him and some family members. Harry said that King Charles "won't speak to me because of this security stuff," but he didn't want to fight because he does "not know how much longer my father has." "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."