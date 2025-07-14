'Channel of communication now open': Prince Harry, King Charles reconciling?

Prince Harry and King Charles III seem to be making efforts to mend their strained relationship. The aides of the two held a "secret peace summit" in London last week, according to the Mail on Sunday. Photos obtained by the publication show Meredith Maines, chief communications officer for Harry and Meghan Markle , meeting with Tobyn Andreae, Charles's communications secretary.

Meeting details The meeting took place at the Royal Over-Seas League Liam Maguire, who handles the UK press for the Sussexes, was also present at the informal meeting held at the Royal Over-Seas League. The trio was seen chatting over drinks on the club's first-floor garden terrace. A source told Mail on Sunday that "there's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.""There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

Reconciliation efforts First step toward reconciliation The insider further described the meeting as the "first step toward reconciliation between Harry and his father." They added that "everyone just wants to move on and move forward now," indicating that it was finally time for both sides to talk. Maines was in London to meet with UK-based communications teams and stakeholders connected to Harry's patronages, a source told Page Six.

Ongoing tensions Tensions escalated after Harry quit his royal duties in 2020 The family tensions have only escalated since Harry quit his royal duties in 2020 and moved to North America with Markle. The situation worsened when they accused the royal family of racism and released a Netflix series detailing their issues. In January 2023, Harry released his memoir Spare, alleging that William physically attacked him over Markle.