What's the story

A series of devastating wildfires swept through Los Angeles on Wednesday, obliterating over 1,000 structures and killing two.

Among the properties destroyed was Hollywood couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's $6.5 million home in Pacific Palisades.

The fire engulfed several parts of their three-story house, including the roof and garage.

Images captured showed flames consuming the property and its surrounding vegetation.