LA wildfires: Leighton Meester-Adam Brody's $6.5M home destroyed
What's the story
A series of devastating wildfires swept through Los Angeles on Wednesday, obliterating over 1,000 structures and killing two.
Among the properties destroyed was Hollywood couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's $6.5 million home in Pacific Palisades.
The fire engulfed several parts of their three-story house, including the roof and garage.
Images captured showed flames consuming the property and its surrounding vegetation.
Mass displacement
Wildfire forced mass evacuation, celebrities among affected
Fueled by winds up to 161km per hour, the wildfire started spreading on Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, it had engulfed vast stretches of land and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.
Authorities said over 30,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to the growing threat.
The disaster also affected other celebrities like Ben Affleck and Mandy Moore who suffered evacuations or property damage.
Sudden tragedy
Meester and Brody's celebratory weekend turned tragic
Just days before the wildfire, Meester (38) and Brody (45) were in a celebratory mood at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, where Brody had been nominated for Best Actor for Nobody Wants This. The couple also attended a Netflix afterparty where they looked joyful.
Less than 48 hours after these events, their three-story home was destroyed by the wildfire.
As of now, the couple has not publicly commented on this tragedy.
Escalating threat
Wildfire spread to 5,000 acres, threatened high-profile properties
The LA County Fire said the wildfire had spread to at least 5,000 acres and ignited additional fires in areas such as north of Pasadena, the Hurst Fire in San Fernando, and the Eaton Fire.
Other high-profile properties were also at risk, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $29 million Montecito mansion.
Vice President Kamala Harris's Los Angeles neighborhood was under an evacuation order on Wednesday night.
Paris Hilton had to witness her house getting gutted on live television.