However, the buzz for the upcoming season, already filmed and in production, is soaring.

'Squid Game 3' is officially announced

Is Leonardo DiCaprio joining 'Squid Game 3'? Netflix responds

By Tanvi Gupta 11:13 am Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Netflix has officially quashed rumors of Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio joining the cast of the upcoming Squid Game Season 3. A report by OSEN claimed that DiCaprio had secretly wrapped filming for the project, sending a wave of excitement among fans. However, a Netflix representative swiftly dismissed the claims, saying, "The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo's involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded."

Past speculation

'Squid Game' creator previously expressed interest in DiCaprio

Notably, this isn't the first time rumors of DiCaprio's involvement in Squid Game have emerged. Back in 2022, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, spoke about the possibility of DiCaprio joining the show in an interview with Deadline. He had said he was excited about the idea and an increased budget could open doors for major Hollywood actors like DiCaprio to appear in future seasons.

Season 3 anticipation

'Squid Game' S03: What to expect?

Despite fans' disappointment over DiCaprio's non-involvement, anticipation for Squid Game Season 3 is at an all-time high. The upcoming season, which has already been filmed and is currently in production, is set to be sadder, darker, and more humorous according to creator Hwang. While an exact release date hasn't been announced yet, Hwang hinted that Squid Game Season 3 could premiere in the summer or fall of 2025.