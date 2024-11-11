Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Squid Game' creator Hwang lost teeth due to stress but is back for season two, driven by financial needs.

Netflix, which has significantly influenced South Korea's entertainment industry, promises fair compensation for creators and plans to invest $2.5 billion in Korean content.

Hwang Dong-hyuk lost 'eight or nine' teeth

'Squid Game' creator lost 8-9 teeth due to stress

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:28 pm Nov 11, 202405:28 pm

What's the story Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix's South Korean sensation Squid Game, recently revealed that he lost "eight or nine" teeth due to the stress of producing the first season. Speaking to BBC, Hwang humorously disclosed this personal toll. The revelation beats previous reports which suggested he had lost six teeth during production.

Monetary incentive

Financial motivation drove Hwang to create 'Squid Game' S2

Despite the physical toll, Hwang has returned for a second season of Squid Game. He candidly admitted that financial considerations were a significant factor in his decision. "Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly, I didn't make much," he told BBC. "So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one too."

Streaming influence

'Squid Game' and Netflix's impact on South Korea

Netflix has had a major impact on South Korea's entertainment industry, as evidenced by Squid Game. The streaming giant had promised to invest $2.5 billion in Korean content over five years beginning April 2023. However, concerns have been raised regarding Netflix's profit-sharing model and its effect on local production costs.

Creator rewards

Netflix's stance on fair compensation for creators

Don Kang, Netflix's VP of Content for Korea, addressed these concerns in an interview with Deadline last year. He said, "We're working very hard to reward our creators fairly and at the most competitive level possible." Kang also said they pay upfront sums that often lead to higher compensation than if residuals were paid. He suggested residual systems are an industry-wide issue and should be treated as such.

Upcoming season

'Squid Game' S2: What to expect

The second season of Squid Game will premiere globally on December 26. The plot will pick up three years after Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) won the first game. This season will bring new elements like a divided dormitory for contestants and an option to leave the game if a majority decides. Viewers can also expect more backstory on the villainous Front Man (played by actor Lee Byung-hun).